Schroder Investment Management Group Boosts Stock Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,616 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,300,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,091,000 after acquiring an additional 68,907 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 6.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,874,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $157,168,000 after purchasing an additional 163,851 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,841,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Alarm.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,247,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 400,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,369,000 after buying an additional 219,203 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alarm.com

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 3,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total transaction of $200,834.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,191,875. This represents a 8.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 932 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total value of $51,716.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,260.64. The trade was a 1.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,921 shares of company stock worth $338,727 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $50.45 on Tuesday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.23 and a fifty-two week high of $71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a current ratio of 7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.10 and a 200 day moving average of $59.41.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $242.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.44 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 13.21%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Alarm.com Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

