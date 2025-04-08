Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 2,508 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,792 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in AECOM were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth $190,495,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in AECOM by 1,847.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 274,857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,384,000 after purchasing an additional 260,746 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AECOM by 40.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 768,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $79,339,000 after purchasing an additional 220,035 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 349,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,386,000 after purchasing an additional 128,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 272,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,150,000 after purchasing an additional 128,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $87.33 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.92. AECOM has a 1-year low of $82.23 and a 1-year high of $118.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03.

AECOM Announces Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 2.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. AECOM’s payout ratio is presently 29.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on AECOM from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on AECOM from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.38.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

