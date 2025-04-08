Schroder Investment Management Group Buys New Holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Toast by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Toast during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Toast in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Toast in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toast during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $30.69 on Tuesday. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $21.32 and a one year high of $44.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,065.43, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.82.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Toast had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 653 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $25,878.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 209,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,290,833.78. The trade was a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $42,324.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,644,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,177,717.28. The trade was a 0.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 270,770 shares of company stock valued at $9,409,211 in the last quarter. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TOST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Toast from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Toast from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Toast from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

