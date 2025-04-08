Schroder Investment Management Group Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 7,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 189.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 33,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 22,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 54,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI France ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWQ opened at $35.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.34. The company has a market cap of $410.06 million, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI France ETF has a one year low of $35.22 and a one year high of $42.60.

iShares MSCI France ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

