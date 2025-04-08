Schroder Investment Management Group Buys Shares of 3,050 Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Carvana by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,148,000 after acquiring an additional 39,089 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Carvana by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,305,000 after buying an additional 130,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Carvana by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 382,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,807,000 after buying an additional 95,497 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $277.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush set a $250.00 target price on Carvana and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.59.

CVNA stock opened at $167.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $67.61 and a 52-week high of $292.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.74. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.75 and a beta of 3.61.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.49, for a total transaction of $8,924,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 196,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,033,660.22. The trade was a 20.30 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 43,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.27, for a total value of $9,089,223.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,925,665.06. This trade represents a 16.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 280,810 shares of company stock valued at $61,698,820. 17.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

