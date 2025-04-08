Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LPL Financial stock opened at $287.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $347.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $316.90. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.19 and a twelve month high of $384.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 8.55%. As a group, research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 8.55%.

In related news, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 28,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.14, for a total transaction of $10,507,633.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,988,907.82. This represents a 67.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marc Eliot Cohen sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.85, for a total value of $402,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,838.75. The trade was a 21.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,465 shares of company stock worth $12,562,070 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LPLA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on LPL Financial from $379.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $397.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.33.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

