Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 95.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 286,307 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at $96,180,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,648,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,467,000 after purchasing an additional 471,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in A. O. Smith by 4.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,721,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $693,630,000 after buying an additional 299,766 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,368,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,341,000 after buying an additional 231,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 362.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 270,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,436,000 after buying an additional 211,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AOS shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Saturday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.86.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,026 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $67,356.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,562.85. The trade was a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Samuel Karge sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total value of $27,507.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,471.85. This represents a 13.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS opened at $60.72 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $59.73 and a 1-year high of $92.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.05). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 28.87%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.47%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

