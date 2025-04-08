Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 626,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,649,000 after purchasing an additional 20,514 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 862,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,051,000 after purchasing an additional 26,121 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 71,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,120 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 929,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,170,000 after purchasing an additional 111,454 shares in the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total value of $136,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,902,835.20. The trade was a 4.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on HRL. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays raised Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 2.3 %

HRL opened at $30.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $36.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.60.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 84.67%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

