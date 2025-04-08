Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stock Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,430 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Crown were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown by 10,138.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,105,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,791 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,568,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Crown by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 2,456,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,116,000 after buying an additional 1,000,605 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Crown during the fourth quarter worth $66,732,000. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 379.3% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 687,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,870,000 after acquiring an additional 544,246 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $81.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.23. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.84 and a 12 month high of $98.46.

Crown Increases Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.08. Crown had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 3.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Crown from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Crown from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $113.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Crown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

