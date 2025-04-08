Schroder Investment Management Group Grows Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) by 145.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,192,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth $679,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at $23,194,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,616,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,081,000 after buying an additional 206,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 46,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WSC shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Erik Olsson sold 110,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $3,330,168.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 626,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,908,178.14. This trade represents a 14.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy D. Boswell bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.14 per share, for a total transaction of $145,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,305.84. The trade was a 17.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WSC opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $44.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $602.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.55 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 24.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. WillScot Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 186.67%.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

(Free Report)

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

Further Reading

