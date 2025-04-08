Schroder Investment Management Group Has $1.05 Million Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 244.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,524,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,206,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 270.8% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 299,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,559,000 after purchasing an additional 218,865 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 885,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,923,000 after purchasing an additional 189,280 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 391,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,526,000 after buying an additional 153,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBOE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price target (down previously from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total value of $48,135.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,357.76. This trade represents a 47.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total value of $2,273,526.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,230.25. This trade represents a 57.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,544 shares of company stock worth $2,380,529. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $207.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.13 and a 1 year high of $234.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.34.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.90%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.