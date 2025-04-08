Schroder Investment Management Group Has $509,000 Stock Holdings in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Revvity were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Triodos Investment Management BV increased its stake in shares of Revvity by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 23,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Revvity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,801,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Revvity by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RVTY opened at $96.09 on Tuesday. Revvity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.00 and a twelve month high of $129.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Revvity had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 7.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.67%.

In other news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 15,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $1,922,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,782. This represents a 31.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on RVTY. Bank of America upgraded Revvity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Revvity from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Revvity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Revvity in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.25.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

