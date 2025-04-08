Schroder Investment Management Group Has $551,000 Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $73.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -522.64 and a beta of 0.61. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $51.46 and a 12 month high of $80.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.51 and a 200-day moving average of $66.42.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 15.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,471.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NFG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.67.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

