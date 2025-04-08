Schroder Investment Management Group Has $861,000 Holdings in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Solventum were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SOLV. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Solventum by 22.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $448,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Solventum by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,107,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,818,000 after buying an additional 185,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in Solventum during the third quarter worth $356,000.

Get Solventum alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Solventum from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Solventum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Solventum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Solventum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.86.

Solventum Stock Performance

NYSE:SOLV opened at $65.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.90. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.73. Solventum Co. has a 1-year low of $47.16 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

About Solventum

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.