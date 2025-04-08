Schroder Investment Management Group Has $959,000 Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Pool were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Pool by 2,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 72 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Pool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Pool by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the third quarter worth $60,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pool Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Pool stock opened at $303.08 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $335.56 and its 200 day moving average is $351.63. Pool Co. has a one year low of $293.51 and a one year high of $402.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $987.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.04 million. Pool had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 8.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 11.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POOL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $344.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,223 shares of Pool stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $385,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,105. This trade represents a 11.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.00, for a total transaction of $3,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,651,642. The trade was a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

