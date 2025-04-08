Schroder Investment Management Group Increases Stock Position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,492 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 81,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 1,834.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after buying an additional 81,553 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 786,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,845,000 after buying an additional 42,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SHG opened at $30.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.85. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $29.25 and a fifty-two week high of $46.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.29.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group ( NYSE:SHG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

