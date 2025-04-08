Schroder Investment Management Group Invests $528,000 in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,215 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Archrock by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 593,566 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,774,000 after buying an additional 123,027 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 22,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archrock during the fourth quarter valued at about $242,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Archrock in the fourth quarter worth about $13,383,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Archrock by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 993,063 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,717,000 after buying an additional 570,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on Archrock from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.67.

Archrock Trading Down 1.5 %

AROC opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. Archrock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.27 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.47 and a 200 day moving average of $24.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Archrock’s payout ratio is 73.08%.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

