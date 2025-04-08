Schroder Investment Management Group Invests $706,000 in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMA. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Comerica by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Comerica by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Comerica by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comerica by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lowered Comerica from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Comerica from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.57.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of CMA opened at $51.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.05 and a 200-day moving average of $63.50. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $73.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.05). Comerica had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 13.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 56.57%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

