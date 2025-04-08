Schroder Investment Management Group Lowers Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,926 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth about $10,304,089,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,701,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,728,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in HealthEquity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,568,000. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,642,000 after acquiring an additional 206,894 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert W. Selander sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $639,917.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,704,992.51. This represents a 6.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HQY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on HealthEquity from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on HealthEquity from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised HealthEquity from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.58.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $80.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 73.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.01 and a 12 month high of $115.59.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

