Schroder Investment Management Group Makes New Investment in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in CareTrust REIT by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTRE shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

CareTrust REIT Price Performance

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $26.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.26 and a 1 year high of $33.15. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.47.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.12). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 5.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 169.62%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

