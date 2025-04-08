Schroder Investment Management Group Makes New Investment in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kadant during the 4th quarter valued at $46,529,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,882,000 after buying an additional 18,995 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Kadant by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 34,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,829,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Kadant by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kadant by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $420,292,000 after acquiring an additional 243,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of KAI opened at $298.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 1.24. Kadant Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.51 and a 12-month high of $429.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Kadant Increases Dividend

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.17. Kadant had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 14.66%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Kadant’s payout ratio is presently 14.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research note on Friday, February 14th.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

