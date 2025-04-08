Schroder Investment Management Group Makes New Investment in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 18,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,913,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $519,651,000 after buying an additional 572,531 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,123,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $199,509,000 after acquiring an additional 66,438 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,333,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,403,000 after acquiring an additional 93,903 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,444,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,114,000 after purchasing an additional 25,332 shares during the period. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,831,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,906,000 after purchasing an additional 123,223 shares during the last quarter.

In other Portland General Electric news, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 1,375 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total value of $56,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,587.20. The trade was a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

POR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $41.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.82. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.17 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 9.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 66.45%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

