Schroder Investment Management Group Makes New Investment in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Standex International by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of Standex International by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Standex International during the 4th quarter worth about $7,122,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Standex International by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,965,000 after purchasing an additional 31,560 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Standex International by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Standex International alerts:

Standex International Stock Performance

Standex International stock opened at $136.94 on Tuesday. Standex International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.05 and a fifty-two week high of $212.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.71.

Standex International Announces Dividend

Standex International ( NYSE:SXI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.23. Standex International had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Standex International’s payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Standex International news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $390,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,847.84. This represents a 11.06 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SXI. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Standex International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Standex International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.33.

Read Our Latest Report on SXI

Standex International Profile

(Free Report)

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.