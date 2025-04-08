Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 2,320 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 72.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $126,315,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,706,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,085,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,104,701,000 after acquiring an additional 117,904 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 16,717.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,602,000 after purchasing an additional 84,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 708,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,116,000 after purchasing an additional 72,183 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SRPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $124.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $161.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.18.

Insider Transactions at Sarepta Therapeutics

In related news, Director Claude Nicaise sold 2,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $248,203.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,187.68. This represents a 8.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $52.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 0.93. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.61 and a 52 week high of $173.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.