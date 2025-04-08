Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 648 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,287,000. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. boosted its holdings in NetEase by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 3,632,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,088,000 after purchasing an additional 354,273 shares during the last quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in NetEase in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,563,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in NetEase by 1,459.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 134,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,964,000 after buying an additional 125,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,636,000. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on NTES shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NetEase from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $82.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of NetEase from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetEase has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.57.

NASDAQ NTES opened at $92.35 on Tuesday. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.85 and a 12 month high of $110.15. The stock has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.83.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.16 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 22.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.45%.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

