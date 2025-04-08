Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases New Holdings in Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 118,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Global Business Travel Group by 390.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Global Business Travel Group during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Global Business Travel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GBTG. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Global Business Travel Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Business Travel Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.90.

Global Business Travel Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE GBTG opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 0.77. Global Business Travel Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.30 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.42.

Global Business Travel Group Company Profile

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

