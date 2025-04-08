Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases Shares of 14,592 Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,592 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZION. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,037,323 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,032,775,000 after purchasing an additional 285,588 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,041,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,515,000 after buying an additional 896,889 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,882,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,902,000 after buying an additional 194,995 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,698,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,396,000 after buying an additional 14,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,637,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,592,000 after buying an additional 30,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $42.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.92. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $63.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to repurchase $40.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to reacquire up to 0.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 22,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $1,280,344.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,305.11. This represents a 43.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $557,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,136.37. The trade was a 17.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,029 shares of company stock worth $1,855,321 over the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.94.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

