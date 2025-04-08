Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases Shares of 17,342 ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHX. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in ChampionX by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 246,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after buying an additional 136,132 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of ChampionX by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,639,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,764,000 after acquiring an additional 9,056 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter worth $12,080,000. Silphium Asset Management Ltd increased its position in ChampionX by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Silphium Asset Management Ltd now owns 366,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,955,000 after acquiring an additional 171,531 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in ChampionX by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,422,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,776,000 after purchasing an additional 122,622 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ChampionX stock opened at $23.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.41. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.32 and a fifty-two week high of $39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.81.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 19.84%. Analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.03%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

