Schroder Investment Management Group Raises Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 761 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in US Foods were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its position in US Foods by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in US Foods by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 67,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in US Foods by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its stake in shares of US Foods by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:USFD opened at $60.39 on Tuesday. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $49.65 and a 12 month high of $73.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.66. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. Equities analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other US Foods news, Director David W. Bullock acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.06 per share, with a total value of $284,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,770. The trade was a 800.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on USFD. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com lowered US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. Melius initiated coverage on US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.09.

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

