Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 14,121 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,121 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 3,423.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2,478.3% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN stock opened at $58.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.61 and a 52-week high of $66.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.59. The stock has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.62.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TSN shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. HSBC raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

