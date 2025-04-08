Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 17,592 Shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR – Free Report) by 24.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,592 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Laureate Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $763,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 20,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,787 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Laureate Education during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new position in Laureate Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,854,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Laureate Education in the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. 96.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laureate Education Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of LAUR stock opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.43. Laureate Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Laureate Education ( NASDAQ:LAUR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. Laureate Education had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Laureate Education, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Laureate Education news, Director Ian Kendell Snow sold 520,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $9,098,917.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Laureate Education from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. The company provides a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

