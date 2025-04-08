Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 1,825 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 320.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Down 3.8 %

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $33.29 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.77 and a 200-day moving average of $35.92. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $32.86 and a twelve month high of $38.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.67.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

