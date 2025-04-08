Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 19,126,690 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 99.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,050 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 19,126,690 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. RFG Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 22,226 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,611 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in Rivian Automotive by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 29,312 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 8.6% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,165 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 37,189 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 35,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $491,410.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,879,847.36. This represents a 3.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 6,856 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $97,766.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,778,183.76. This represents a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,998 shares of company stock worth $1,433,468 over the last 90 days. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

Rivian Automotive stock opened at $11.21 on Tuesday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.89.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 95.51% and a negative return on equity of 66.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.70 price target for the company. Baird R W downgraded shares of Rivian Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Sandler cut Rivian Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.