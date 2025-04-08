Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 2,253 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 225.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 10.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 316.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 109,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE:ACI opened at $21.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.80. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $23.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.47.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.82 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 44.70% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This is an increase from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Albertsons Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.