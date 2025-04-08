Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 4,775 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 63.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,722 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,775 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APPF. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in AppFolio in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 1,485.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AppFolio news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 3,501 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.27, for a total transaction of $760,662.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,212,440.48. This trade represents a 4.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander Wolf bought 9,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $214.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,078,931.18. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,977.06. The trade was a -150.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp downgraded AppFolio from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AppFolio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on APPF

AppFolio Price Performance

Shares of APPF opened at $214.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $221.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.25. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.01 and a 1-year high of $274.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 0.86.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.34). AppFolio had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 26.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppFolio Profile

(Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.