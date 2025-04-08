Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 91,282 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) by 66.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 91,282 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 469,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,955,000 after buying an additional 111,125 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $440,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3,419.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $849,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 84,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

HR opened at $15.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.13. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $13.64 and a 52-week high of $18.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.85.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 51.60% and a negative return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $309.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -69.66%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.