Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 930 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Celanese were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Celanese by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 4,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Celanese by 29.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Celanese by 5.4% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 44,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,005,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Celanese by 5.8% in the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Celanese from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Celanese from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Celanese from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.72.

Celanese Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Celanese stock opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $169.50. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.74 and its 200 day moving average is $80.90.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.20. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.86%.

Celanese Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.