Schroder Investment Management Group Takes $472,000 Position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,820 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSIS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 28.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $443,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in OSI Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 727,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in OSI Systems by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OSIS. B. Riley increased their price objective on OSI Systems from $180.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on OSI Systems from $172.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 2,701 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total transaction of $528,936.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,150. This trade represents a 35.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.36, for a total value of $30,900.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,950.72. The trade was a 1.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $178.77 on Tuesday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.57 and a 1 year high of $220.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $197.16 and its 200 day moving average is $173.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

OSI Systems Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Featured Articles

