Schroder Investment Management Group Takes $716,000 Position in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG)

Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Sidoti upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Singular Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Apogee Enterprises Stock Performance

NASDAQ APOG opened at $43.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.66. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $87.93. The company has a market capitalization of $962.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $341.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Apogee Enterprises Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 23.21%.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

Featured Articles

