Schroder Investment Management Group Takes $968,000 Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AIT stock opened at $208.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.01. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $177.68 and a one year high of $282.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.18. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 8.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 18.64%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AIT shares. StockNews.com lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.29.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

