Schroder Investment Management Group Takes Position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALAB. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $782,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Astera Labs during the fourth quarter worth $50,868,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Astera Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $179,229,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Astera Labs by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,360,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,644,000 after acquiring an additional 792,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Astera Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Astera Labs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Astera Labs from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $87.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Astera Labs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.77.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

Shares of ALAB opened at $55.16 on Tuesday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.22 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion and a P/E ratio of -31.88.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.16). Astera Labs had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Astera Labs news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 7,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $693,839.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 241,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,208,112.63. This trade represents a 3.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 34,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total value of $3,174,021.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 244,242 shares in the company, valued at $22,487,360.94. The trade was a 12.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 633,990 shares of company stock worth $54,235,012 over the last quarter.

Astera Labs Profile

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Featured Stories

