Schroder Investment Management Group Takes Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNS. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 729 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 2,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Cohen & Steers by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 26,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Stock Performance

CNS opened at $73.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.45 and its 200 day moving average is $91.97. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $110.67.

Cohen & Steers Increases Dividend

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 33.13%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.50%.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

Featured Stories

