Schroder Investment Management Group Takes Position in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)

Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 80,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,000. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.12% of MediaAlpha as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,623,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,908,000 after acquiring an additional 169,654 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MediaAlpha by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,628,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,389,000 after purchasing an additional 712,410 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MediaAlpha by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 690,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,509,000 after purchasing an additional 154,637 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in MediaAlpha by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 547,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after purchasing an additional 35,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in MediaAlpha by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after buying an additional 50,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

MAX stock opened at $7.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $519.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.67. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.78.

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $300.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.38 million. MediaAlpha had a negative return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 1.41%. Equities analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MAX shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on MediaAlpha from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on MediaAlpha from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

