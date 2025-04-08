SCP Investment LP Purchases 35,000 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

SCP Investment LP increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 12.7% of SCP Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. SCP Investment LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 213,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,396,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,429,009,000 after acquiring an additional 574,301 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 987,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $186,899,000 after acquiring an additional 21,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 196,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. DZ Bank downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alphabet from $232.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.13.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.8 %

GOOGL stock opened at $146.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total transaction of $284,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,142,195.20. The trade was a 6.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $550,702.88. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,029.04. This trade represents a 13.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,797 shares of company stock worth $21,089,470 in the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.