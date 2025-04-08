Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Oxford Industries by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries during the third quarter worth about $206,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OXM. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Oxford Industries from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Oxford Industries from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

Oxford Industries Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $53.10 on Tuesday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.95 and a 52 week high of $111.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.44. The company has a market cap of $789.35 million, a PE ratio of 59.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $390.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oxford Industries news, Director Milford W. Mcguirt bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $58,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,466. This represents a 16.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tracey Hernandez sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $108,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,681 shares in the company, valued at $146,112.52. This trade represents a 42.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

