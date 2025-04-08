SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Insider Sells $46,850.65 in Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $46,850.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,026,453.25. This represents a 1.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SIBN opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.69. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $19.16. The stock has a market cap of $571.84 million, a P/E ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 7.22.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $49.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.87 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 103.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SI-BONE in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SI-BONE in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in SI-BONE by 20,352.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in SI-BONE during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIBN. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SI-BONE from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

