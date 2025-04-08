SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Insider Sells $46,850.65 in Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $46,850.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,026,453.25. This represents a 1.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
SI-BONE Stock Performance
SIBN opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.69. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $19.16. The stock has a market cap of $571.84 million, a P/E ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 7.22.
SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $49.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.87 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SIBN. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SI-BONE from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.
SI-BONE Company Profile
SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.
