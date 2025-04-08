Spark New Zealand (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.51 and last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 228832 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

Spark New Zealand Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.06.

Spark New Zealand Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.0473 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st.

Spark New Zealand Company Profile

Spark New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and digital services in New Zealand. It offers telecommunications, information technology, media, and other digital products and services, including mobile services; voice services; broadband services; internet sports streaming services; cloud, security, and service.

