Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Spirent Communications plc (OTCMKTS:SPMYY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.18 and last traded at $8.35, with a volume of 1994 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

Spirent Communications Trading Down 13.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.16.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides automated test and assurance solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Networks & Security segments. The Lifecycle Service Assurance segment offers lab-based testing solutions for 5G mobile core networks, and cellular and Wi-Fi devices, as well as live solutions.

