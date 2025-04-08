Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 80 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 83.90 ($1.07), with a volume of 203064 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84.10 ($1.07).

Springfield Properties Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 94.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 95.46. The stock has a market cap of £99.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.16, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Springfield Properties (LON:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The company reported GBX 2.46 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Springfield Properties had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 4.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Springfield Properties PLC will post 8.1103001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Springfield Properties

Springfield Properties Company Profile

In other Springfield Properties news, insider Innes Smith sold 85,585 shares of Springfield Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.36), for a total value of £91,575.95 ($116,568.16). 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Springfield Group is one of the largest homebuilders in Scotland. Made up of six well-established and respected brands –Springfield Properties, Springfield Partnerships, Dawn Homes, Walker Group, Tulloch Homes and Mactaggart & Mickel Homes – we deliver high quality, energy efficient homes across multiple tenures for people that need them.

