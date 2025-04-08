Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,994 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Strategic Education by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,405 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Strategic Education in the third quarter valued at approximately $431,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 9.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Strategic Education by 94.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,670 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 890,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $82,382,000 after buying an additional 50,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael A. Mcrobbie purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $81.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,843. This represents a 10.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Lizette Benedi Herraiz sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total value of $119,368.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 61,716 shares in the company, valued at $5,073,672.36. This represents a 2.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,332 shares of company stock valued at $3,825,169. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $114.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th.

View Our Latest Report on Strategic Education

Strategic Education Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of STRA opened at $77.93 on Tuesday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.11 and a 52-week high of $123.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.37.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $311.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.18 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 10.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 51.39%.

About Strategic Education

(Free Report)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.